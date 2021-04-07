Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 17.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NewMarket by 3,463.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137,546 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $285,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEU opened at $388.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $332.45 and a 12-month high of $458.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.68.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

