Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 719,543 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

