Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

