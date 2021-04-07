Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

PDCO opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

