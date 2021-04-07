Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

AL stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

