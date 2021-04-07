Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Immunovant stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.12. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.