Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 120,742 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

