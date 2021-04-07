SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives $38.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,047. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

