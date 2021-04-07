SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.50

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

SSPPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

About SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

