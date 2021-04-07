Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 532.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.38 ($6.96).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 499.10 ($6.52) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 491.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 446.26. The company has a market cap of £15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.17. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.