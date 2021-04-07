Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 5.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 233.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.70. 5,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $204.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

