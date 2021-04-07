Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by Barclays from $214.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.14.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $203.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.