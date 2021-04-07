Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $206.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SWK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

