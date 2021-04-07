Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.22.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 146.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

