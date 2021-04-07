Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.