State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of State Street worth $151,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

