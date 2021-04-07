Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MITO opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

