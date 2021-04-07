Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $272.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

