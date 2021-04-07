Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 718 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,848,000 after buying an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

