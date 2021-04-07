Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 151.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,428.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

