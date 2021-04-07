Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 363,632 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $64,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $16,664,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

EQNR opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

