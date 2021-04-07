Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.28 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 160.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 23.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 119,577 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,214,316. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

