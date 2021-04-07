Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 244,657 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 1,906.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $24,584,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 142.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

NYSE CX opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

