Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Sell Rating for Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

