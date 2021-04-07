Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $26.10 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. 47,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.