Stillwater Investment Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. AXA S.A. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,368.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 322,032 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.