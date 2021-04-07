Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 501% compared to the average daily volume of 406 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 407,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

