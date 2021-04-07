Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ImmunoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,015% compared to the average volume of 198 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. Analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

