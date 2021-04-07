Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $25.31

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $24.65. Stratasys shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 3,269 shares traded.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Stratasys alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.