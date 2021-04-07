Strike Price Tops $38.73 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Strike has a total market cap of $100.08 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded flat against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for $38.73 or 0.00069151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.49 or 0.00752637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,164.28 or 1.00289205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

