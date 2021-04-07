Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.94. 5,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,109. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average of $231.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

