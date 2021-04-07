Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.01

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and traded as low as $19.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

