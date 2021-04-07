Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

WISA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

