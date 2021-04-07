Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells C$1,193,455.55 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65.

On Monday, February 1st, Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$64.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$42.96 and a 1-year high of C$65.37.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

