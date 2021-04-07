Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $41.06

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.06, but opened at $43.69. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 2,257 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,219,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,628,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.