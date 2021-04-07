Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.99

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1401878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £27.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.89.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

