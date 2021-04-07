Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5,893.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.54. 5,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.62. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $103.24 and a 12-month high of $236.60.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.