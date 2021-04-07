Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 1,222.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

IYK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.33. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,922. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

