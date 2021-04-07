Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 46,352 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,352 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,101. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.