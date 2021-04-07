Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $23.47

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $22.58. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 3,943 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 325,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

