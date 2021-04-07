Swarm (SWM) Hits Market Cap of $15.61 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Swarm has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $495,555.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 121.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00059453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00655664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00079088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031212 BTC.

About Swarm

SWM is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

