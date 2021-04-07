Switcheo 1-Day Volume Tops $708,956.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $95.42 million and approximately $708,956.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00249596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.13 or 0.00791098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.76 or 0.99278492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,415,840,885 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,078,463 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

