SWS Partners Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.41. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

