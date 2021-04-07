SWS Partners Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 25,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,330. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.