SWS Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SWS Partners decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after buying an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 549,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,344,000.

SPLV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 101,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,407. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48.

