SWS Partners Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 237,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.