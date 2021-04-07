Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $92,962.80 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 393,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

