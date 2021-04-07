SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.50

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.50 and last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,215. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after buying an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

