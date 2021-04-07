Tadpole Finance Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.07 million and $123,811.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $13.32 or 0.00023573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00270658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.37 or 0.00782702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,806.19 or 1.00508442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

