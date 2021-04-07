Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after acquiring an additional 107,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

TTWO stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.